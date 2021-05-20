Parents, whose wards attend Achimota Preparatory School (APS), have described the action taken by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to lock up classrooms in a bit to take over management of the school on Friday, April 30, 2021, as a clandestine move and engaging in selective justice.

The parents, numbering over 500, stormed the school to demand answers as to why the GES and armed police officers from Ghana Police Service would storm the school during examination time with guns to frighten the pupils.

They were clothed in red armed bands chanting war songs to send a signal to officials of GES and the police that even if they have issues with the management, storming the school with armed policemen last Friday to lockup the place was not the best.

Addressing the media, Kofi Nawufegbe, a parent who read a four-page speech, said the action of GES and the armed police during learning hours traumatised the pupils who are unwilling to attend school.

Mr Mawufegbe said though APS has its problems with GES, the action of the government institution was not befitting of its name and they must be sanctioned for such an unthoughtful act.

He said GES claimed they have a court order to enforce a court ruling but “we do not see how one enforces a court order before the service of that order or even a notice of it.”

The angry parent said if the 70 years of APS in the education sector cannot be reorganised and respected by the government then it is a big problem. “Is it a crime to seek to fund for our children’s education in our own way?”