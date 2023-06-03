The Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited recovered GH¢675,313 from some customers during its revenue mobilisation exercise from May 26 to June 2, 2023.

The 94 customers were found to have engaged in various forms of illegalities, including meter bypass, meter tampering, unauthorised service connections and direct connections.

In a news brief, the Accra West General Manager of ECG, Mr Emmanuel Akinie said the mobilisation exercise, which was designed to retrieve all debts owed the ECG and monitor the status of its installed meters in customer facilities, saw the retrieval of some 535,822KWh of electricity valued at GH¢675,313.

He said the culprits would be prosecuted, adding that the company had disconnected their power and surcharged them for the electricity they had used, plus a penalty fee for engaging in the illegalities.

Mr Akinie, who praised the vigilance of the field team, noted that the illegalities that were uncovered were sophisticated, and showed the determination of the customers to deny the company of revenue due to it.

He said the company is investing heavily in technology to help in easy identification of customers who engage in illegalities.

“We have introduced some smart meter solutions that give us real-time updates of what is happening on a customer’s premises,” he said.

Mr Akinie said the meters, which were on pilot basis, send signals to ECG offices once the meter case is opened, bypassed or tampered with.

