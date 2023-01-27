North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has filed a request at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, asking for information in relation to what he says are two Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) being held by Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, contrary to the norm that each individual is supposed to have a single TIN.

Mr Ablakwa had earlier alleged that Rev. Boateng was using different identifies and different TINs with which he operates different businesses and entities.

Following up with his allegations which he had shared on various media platforms, the North Tongu MP on January 25, 2023, filed a request asking the GRA to explain why one person could be issued with two different TINs which the country’s laws forbid.

In two requests to the Commissioner General of the GRA and the Registrar General, Mr Ablakwa is asking for information on the actions the the two institutions have undertaken to address the supposed multiple identities and Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) being used by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng or Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.

Using the Right to Information Act, and quoting that: “a person who is a holder of a Taxpayer Identification Number shall not apply for another Taxpayer number.”

The MP wants to find out how long it will take the GRA to conclusively address the issues he has raised under the laws of the country.

Attached below is a copy of the request which Mr Ablakwa has shared on social media: