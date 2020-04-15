Some polling station executives and electoral area coordinators of the Abirim New Patriotic Party (NPP) have sent a caution to leadership of their party over the decision to impose a parliamentary candidate on the constituency.

The executives say the party risks greater apathy in the next generation elections should the decision to impose a candidate stand.

According to the group, some constituency and regional executive members have deliberately disqualified two other parliamentary candidate aspirants who showed up to contest the sitting Member of Parliament, John Osei Frimpong.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Abirim, spokesperson of the Concerned Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators who doubles as Polling Station Secretary for the Hwaekwae Electoral Area, Patrick Annin said the party risked disaffection if leadership fails to listen to the grassroot people and allow for contest in the constituency.

“There is a seeming karbal determined to unjustly eliminate two main parliamentary candidate aspirants from the Abirim primary, namely Frank Ahemah Mireku and Ing. Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa. What we the concerned polling station executives are seeking for is a fair playing ground and we insist the party allows contest in the constituency,” Patrick Annin stressed.

He underscored the NPP’s identity as a democratic party that believes in the principle of rule of law hence the need to grant the Abirem Constituency a contest in order to foster unity at the grass roots.

He drew the party’s attention to the fact that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself faced key contests from 2007 till 2015 in the party’s presidential primaries before he was made the party’s presidential candidate.

“For the records, Mr Osei Frimpong contested Hon. Esther Obeng Dapaah who was a sitting member of parliament and Minister of Mines and Forestry. At the time, no constituency, regional or national officer disqualified Mr. Osei Frimpong from contesting a minister of state and a cabinet member,” Patrick noted.

He said he was baffled by the reasons why Mr Osei Frimpong was given a level playing field to contested Hon. Esther Obeng Dapaah three consecutive times while same can’t be in his case.

Patrick Annin called on the NPP leadership to take lessons from the 2008 elections where many parliamentary aspirants were roughly disqualified, fueling apathy that led to lost of some parliamentary seats and a subsequent defeat in the general election.

‘We pray that we manage this primaries well in order to forestall disaffection in the general elections, because we believe that when we have contest and whoever wins, will bring all of us together to increase the margin of votes between the NDC’ Annin cautioned