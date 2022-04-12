The Prime suspect in the Abesim murder case, Richard Appiah, who has been accused of killing and keeping the bodily parts of two children in a refrigerator, is to be charged with manslaughter.

This follows a suggestion by a report presented to the Kaneshie District court where the case is being heard by Chief Inspector Anane who earlier suggested the release of the second accused person in the case.

According to the report, the prosecutor also suggested that the charge of the prime suspect be reduced to manslaughter per the progress of the investigation.

The prime suspect, Richard Appiah, prayed the court to grant him bail for him to train since he is a footballer.

On his part, the Presiding judge called on the Attorney General to present an update on the case in the next adjourned date.

He also tasked the prime suspect to rather get counsel to file an appeal to a higher court for his plea to be heard.

The court has, meanwhile, adjourned the case to April 28, 2022, after it granted bail to the second accused person per the report.