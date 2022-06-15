Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has given love another chance after over 100 failed relationships.

Abena, who had an explosive bipolar crisis after a bitter heartbreak, has finally healed and moved on with another man.

She teased her fans with a snippet of the affection she enjoys from her partner while on a jolly ride.

She caressed his bare thighs and tickled his fingers as the man whose face was hidden from the camera reciprocated her gestures.

Borrowing words from singer May D’s love song, Abena Korkor said she has overdosed on love and she will enjoy every bit of the moment.