Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has received a nomination for his latest film, “A Country Called Ghana,” which is set to be screened at the 2024 Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.

Directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin and produced by Lilwin, this Ghana-Nigeria collaboration features top talents from both countries, aiming to entertain and educate audiences about the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

The cast includes renowned actors such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu (famously known as Awilo Sharp Sharp), Paa George, and Sweet Mimi, among others.

“A Country Called Ghana” aspires to secure a spot on Netflix and achieve global recognition.

Its nomination and upcoming screening at the Nollywood Film Festival is a significant milestone towards this goal.

The Nollywood Festival/NEGA Awards Germany is an annual event that highlights the finest of Nollywood to the German audience, promoting international trade and exchange opportunities in this emerging market.

This year’s festival is scheduled for August 3, 2024, at GOETHE University’s Purple Cinema, located at Mertonstr 26-28, in Frankfurt AM Main, Germany.

Kwadwo Nkansah, known professionally as Lilwin, is a multifaceted Ghanaian artiste, actor, and comedian.

He is also the founder and director of Great Minds International School in Kumasi and the CEO of Weezy Empire in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

