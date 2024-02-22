Celebrated Ghanaian actor and filmmaker, Lil Win has shared details about his highly-anticipated movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana,’ which features ace Nigerian actors.

In the interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win threw light on the project’s ambitious objective of boosting the Ghanaian film industry’s global presence, particularly through streaming platforms like Netflix.

He emphasized the strategic inclusion of influential Nigerian actors to meet the audience thresholds expected by Netflix, underscoring their significance in amplifying the project’s reach.

Lil Win expressed his commitment to fostering international recognition for Ghanaian cinema.

“We need to go international and that’s why we are going this way. You cannot say no one can cross over. All the USA action movies have people from different regions in the world” he stated.

Addressing the cast composition, Lil Win clarified that, majority of the cast are Ghanaian actors with only few Nigerians to strike a balance that resonates with both local and international audiences.

“Just like musicians, we have to feature others to move forward,” Lil Win remarked, stressing the importance of collaborations.

Regarding language usage in the movie, Lil Win revealed plans to incorporate both Twi and English to reflect Ghana’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

He also hinted at the potential development of ‘A Country Called Ghana’ into a series, leveraging his personal investment to assess its viability and attract future sponsorship opportunities.

Expressing his dedication to the project, Lil Win disclosed, “I am using my own money. When you do the film, and it has the hype, they will reach out to you.”

He emphasized his preference for self-financing to retain creative control and avoid external pressures.

The star-studded cast includes renowned figures such as Ramsey Nouah, Awilo Sharp Sharp, and Umar.

He said due to budget constraints, he could not add English-speaking Ghanaian actors like Majid Michel.

