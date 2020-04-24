Workers of waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana, in the Ashanti Region are on a collision course with their employer over unpaid arrears.

The workers complain of neglect, which has culminated in a seven-month-old hardship without any communication from management on the matter.

The workers say they met with their leaders who attributed the economic backwardness to the coronavirus pandemic which has affected the company.

The workers who obviously cannot take the pain anymore, marched from Oforikrom to the premises of Nhyira FM to express their grievances.

Anger and frustration summed up their mood when they spoke to LUV NEWS on their plight.

“We are here because of our unpaid salaries; we must eat and feed our families.

For the leaders who have hoarded our money, if they don’t pay us but get another set of people to replace us, we shall curse them.”

“During the lockdown, we had to borrow money from friends to survive and now we are supposed to pay back but we cannot because we don’t have money.

“We thought our employers will pay us part or all the salaries due us, at least during these difficult periods but it hasn’t been so,” a member of the group lamented

Zoomlion officials have admitted the claims of the workers, saying processes were on-going to pay the arrears.

