The 2022 Auditor-General’s report on Ministries, Departments and Agencies has raised concerns over pension payments to the sum of GH¢393,315.06 made to 59 dead people by the Controller and Accountant General and his director of the pensions unit.

The beneficiaries, according to the report, died between 2013 and 2019 but are still receiving payments.

It is in spite of regulation 92 of the Public Financial Management Regulations 2019, which required a principal spending officer of a covered entity to ensure immediate stoppage of payment of salary to public servants and notify the Controller and Accountant-General on the death of an employee, on the conviction of an employee, on the dismissal of an employee, on the grant of leave without pay to an employee among others.

The Auditor-General, therefore, recommended that the Controller and Accountant General should ensure that the Director of the Pensions Unit recovers the amount from the beneficiaries of the deceased pensioners.

The report noted the amount when recovered it should be paid into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account at the Bank of Ghana.

Check out the full list below: