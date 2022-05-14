The five suspects arrested in connection with the recent shootings in Bawku have been remanded into Police custody by the Bolgatanga Circuit Court.

The presiding judge, His Honour Alexander Graham remanded the suspects to allow the prosecution complete their investigation.

The suspects were arrested in Bawku in connection with renewed ethnic disturbances that led to the death of four persons.

Four persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday after an assailant allegedly invaded a home near the cattle market at Bawku.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, the attack took place on Monday night during a heavy downpour in the area. Residents woke up to the news on Tuesday morning.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, May 10.

The Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, in an interview with the media disclosed that another suspect has also been arrested for abetment of crime.