Five persons have been arrested and processed for court following a near-fatal attack at the Bono East NDC regional office.

The suspects are Kojo Agyei alias Kojo Cocaine, Illiasu Sulemana aka Oboot, Andrew Kemire, Fatau Abdallah and Alhaji Nuhu.

A police statement detailed that the five are suspected to be involved in attacks at the NDC regional office at Techiman on July 28, 2022, which left one person seriously injured.

During the attack, the victim sustained multiple knife wounds and is currently on admission at the Techiman Government Hospital.

The sliding windows of the party office and vehicle which was parked at the office were also vandalised.

The suspects have been arraigned.

The police are admonishing aggrieved persons to choose dialogue rather than violence to resolve their differences.