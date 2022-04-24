Four persons have lost their lives in a fatal accident at Kwame-Kwasi on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah region.

This was after an ESP bus with registration number AP 7778-21 run into a trailer with registration GR2703-P loaded with goods heading towards Mali.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the ESP Kia was over speeding.

The Bole District Police Commander, DSP Benjamin Buxton, confirmed the accident to Adom News.

He said some of the passengers, who were injured, were rushed to the Bamboi Polyclinic for treatment while the deceased have been deposited at the Wanchi hospital morgue.

DSP Buxton has urged drivers using the Wa-Bamboi highway to stop over speeding to save lives.

Meanwhile, the ESP bus has since been tolled to the Tinga police station and police personnel have been deployed to the accident scene to direct traffic.