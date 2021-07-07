The Nzema East Municipal Security Council, led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Frank Okpenyen, has arrested two Chinese nationals and two Ghanaians for illegal mining.

This occurred at Kwakukrom in the Nzema East Municipality on Tuesday.

The suspects are Li Gou Hua, 40; Wei Hua Fen, 37; Gambo Akpandaa, 29, and Karim Abdulai, 28 years.

Three excavators were on the site and efforts are underway to move them according to the MCE.

Some 16 gallons of diesel, one water hose, one ‘changfan’ motor, and a fuel pumping motor were seized on site.

The suspects have been handed over to the Regional Police Command for investigations.