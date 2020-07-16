Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his millions of fans across the globe as Wizkid, is no doubt one of Nigeria’s biggest music exports.

The multiple award-winning superstar has not only etched his name on the sands of time as one of the greatest music stars to come out of Africa but it is certain that he is not far from breaking boundaries yet.

In celebration of his day, these are 30 quick facts you should know about him, especially, if you are one of his biggest fans.

MORE:

Read them below: