Sometimes, life can be strange. You could be having the time of your life with your lover, only to become bored a few months later.

The good news is, this is perfectly normal. It happens even to those in the best relationships; life takes a toll on both partners and they lose the spark they once had.

What you should know is, it’s not the end of the world. You can always bounce back, but first, you need to be alert. The moment you notice boredom slowly creeping in, act fast.

And if you’re worried because you don’t have a lot to spend on surprise dates and the like, here are three easy ways to kill boredom without spending a dime.

1. Switch platforms

It’s easy to get tired of chatting on WhatsApp. What you should do is break that routine. Surprise your girlfriend, send her a dm on IG.

And if you want to make it even more fun, send her a message on IG and have her respond to you on Twitter. Both of you will be like spies in a James Bond movie.

And,

On days when you don’t feel like chatting, send each other memes, send funny videos to his dm on IG, send her funny tweets on Twitter, send her crazy videos on TikTok.

It’s little things like these that strengthen the bond.

2. Switch hobbies

Another interesting thing to do is to switch Hobbies. Play PS4 with him, watch Indian movies with her, go hiking with her, watch Korean movies with her, play basketball with him.

You can even switch music playlists. Curate your playlist on his phone, let him listen to it. He’ll do the same on your phone and then both of you could pick your favorite songs from each list and create a new playlist that’d be just for both of you. Oh and while you’re at it, feel free to make light jokes about each other’s choice of songs.

Don’t forget, it’s the little things.

3. Use google

Enough of the boring “how was your day” questions, use Google. Type in Interesting questions to ask my girlfriend and you’ll see hundreds of fun questions to ask her.

You’ll agree with me that Questions like –If today were the last time we saw each other, what would you want me to know? And If you had a superpower what would it be? – are much better than how was your day?

Even if you must ask how her day was, frame it differently. What was the highlight of your day? Is a better question.

In conclusion, boredom is inevitable, but it’s not the end of the world. In fact, if handled properly, it could make you and your partner fall more hopelessly in love with each other.

Switch Platforms, Switch Hobbies, and Use Google.

Don’t forget, it’s the little things.