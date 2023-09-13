The Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of three businessmen over an alleged GH¢621,000 fraudulent oil trans­action.

Alhaji Iddrisu Ibrahim, Alhaji Abdul Samed, and Simon Muelen­ga are expected to appear before court on September 27, 2023, to be presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh.

The suspects would answer charges of conspiracy, fraud, and issuing of dud cheques against them.

The facts are that Mr. Ebenezer Martei, the complainant, a busi­nessman and Proprietor of West Stream Dominion Enterprise, resides at Dansoman, in Accra.

Alhaji Ibrahim, Alhaji Yusif, and Muelenga, at large, are all said to be businessmen.

On August 2, 2021, Alhaji Ibrahim and Alhaji Yussif were introduced to the complainant as businessmen, who wanted him to supply them with petrol and diesel.

The prosecution said Alhaji Ibrahim bargained with Martei for the purchase of 54,000 liters of petrol and 54,000 liters of diesel all valued at GH¢621,000.

After Alhaji Ibrahim collected the money, he defaulted on the payment of the purchase price.

Martei made several efforts for Alhaji Ibrahim to pay the purchase price, to no avail.

Later, Alhaji Ibrahim pleaded with the complainant that he had invested his money in a vessel business and he needed some time to pay the debt, the court heard.

After some time, Alhaji Ibrahim and Alhaji Yussif told the complainant that they had a business partner in South Africa, Muelenga, with whom he was having a Haul­age business.

Alhaji Ibrahim claimed he invested the Martei’s money in the business in South Africa and needed US$35,000, to enable him (Alhaji Ibrahim) to pay the complainant’s money for the oil and also to refund the US$35,000.

The court heard the accused collected US$35,000 from the complainant, though their claim was false.

The prosecution said when the com­plainant demanded his money, Alhaji Ibrahim issued him (complainant) with Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited Cheque from the Kasoa branch for GH¢621,000 in the name of West Stream Dominion Enterprise.

However, when it was presented at the Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Accra Main Branch, on April 20, 2022, it was dishonored on the grounds that there were not adequate funds in the account.

Martei reported the case to the police and the accused were invited via their phones to report at the police station to assist in the investigation, but they went into hiding.

Alhaji Ibrahim was arrested in June, this year, and Muelenga has so far refunded US$6,000.

