The 2024 presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to outline his vision in the coming weeks, according to Nana Akomea, the Director of Communications of the Bawumia Campaign Team.

Bawumia secured his position after receiving 61.43% of votes from nearly 200,000 NPP delegates in elections held in November 2023.

Following his election, he has been on various tours across the country to express gratitude to delegates and the party’s rank and file for choosing him to lead.

In an interview with Asaase Radio on Tuesday, January 16, Nana Akomea emphasised that the Vice President cannot distance himself from the government’s shortcomings.

Nonetheless, he stated that Dr. Bawumia has his ideas and will soon share them with the government.

“Bawumia will not distance himself from the performance of the economy, I can imagine Bawumia going to stand somewhere to say I am not part, it is a collective responsibility, but the important thing is that he gives us the chance for a different experience.”

“When the campaign starts, Bawumia should be speaking to the nation pretty soon … he hasn’t really spoken to the nation.”

“But I can assure you that very soon, in the next few weeks, he is going to speak to the nation to outline his vision. I can tell you the conversation is going to be more powerful than what we saw with 2015/2016,” he said.

