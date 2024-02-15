The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians to be careful in considering the candidature of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 election.

The party is of the view that a vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate by extension will be a third term for President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey stated Dr Bawumia has played a significant role in the incumbent government and cannot distance himself from its failures or make bring any change.

“Think seriously about this, ladies, and gentlemen. This is why we insist that a vote for Bawumia is in reality just a third term for Akufo-Addo. This so-called promise comes from the same men who have used flattery to deceive you with their promise to move Ghana from taxation to production.

“The Vice President’s previous promises to reduce the tax burden on Ghanaians, not to tax our mobile money wallets, and to lower import duties on spare parts are just a few of the promises that have turned into a lie,” he said.

Mr Kwetey minced no words and stressed Dr Bawumia cannot be trusted, stating he has a bigger character deficit.

“This same man suddenly thinks Ghanaians have a short memory and is once again promising to scrap taxes to hoodwink the Ghanaian electorate. Should we remind him that Ghanaians still remember his instrumental role in crafting the obnoxious E-levy policy, as was confirmed publicly by the then Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Mr John Boadu, their former General Secretary?.

“We still remember his important role in the recent IMF negotiations. His actions have resulted in the implementation of the Emissions Levy, which many consider useless, and the imposition of VAT on previously exempt items,” he added.

The General Secretary reacting to Dr Bawumia’s promise to abolish taxes implemented by the Akufo-Addo led government admonished him to do so now.

“The Ghanaian people cannot live through another day of these suffocating taxes, let alone ten good months. The time to scrap the crippling and draconian taxes that the NPP has imposed on suffering Ghanaians is now!”

