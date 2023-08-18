General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has assured that the upcoming elections will be fair and transparent.

The 2023 Elective Congress will be held in Tamale at the Redaach Memorial Hotel.

The election roadmap has attracted criticism following its release by the election committee.

However, Mr Addo has assured that the elections will be fair.

“This roadmap that you see out there, FIFA is okay with it,” he told Citi Sports.

“So, we are very compliant and will follow the timetable to ensure that everything is fair.

“I don’t think anything will be done to hinder any of the processes,” he added.

As per the Election roadmap, the vetting process will commence from Monday, August 21st to Friday, August 25th, leading up to the Elective Congress scheduled for Wednesday, September 27th.

The GFA Presidential race will feature a duel between the incumbent Kurt Okraku and the formidable contender, George Afriyie, a former Vice President of the association.

