Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker, says his side is yet to be ready for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament scheduled to be hosted in Algeria next year.

The team on Sunday, as part of their preparations, engaged Hearts of Oak in a friendly game at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence.

The Galaxies secured a 2-1 win against the Ghana Premier League giants.

Speaking after the game, the veteran trainer pointed out that his team’s engagements in friendly games are going well but his side isn’t in peak shape just yet.

“I’m not looking at the goals (in friendly games), I’m looking at the performance and our game plan that we are strategising to play and to me, it’s working but we’ve not gotten there yet,” the FC Samartex gaffer said.

READ ALSO

Ghana takes on Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar in Group C in Algeria next year.

“We will continue till the final day that we leave here,” he stated.

The Black Galaxies are also expected to camp in Europe ahead of the tournament.

Ghana takes on Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar in Group C in Algeria next year.

The CHAN tournament takes place in Algeria from January 13 to February 4 with 18 countries qualified to compete.