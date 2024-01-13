Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has revealed that their objective is to play well and win games at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars will compete at the 34th edition of the AFCON and will hope to end the country’s 42-year trophyless jinx.

The West African country is scheduled to open their campaign with a game against Cape Verde on Sunday at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Speaking at a press conference, the former Premier League manager revealed that, his side had a good camp and also reiterated the players preparedness.

Having exited at the group phase of the last edition of the AFCON in Cameroon, Hughton added that, the objective is to play well and win games.

“It was a good camp. Very good spirit. The players are well-prepared. You can only have expectations if we prepare well enough. Our objective is that we are able to play at a good and high levels that allow us to win games,” he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 20:00GMT.

The Black Stars will subsequently take on Egypt on Thursday, January 18 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan before wrapping up their group games against at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.