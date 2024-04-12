The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League returns this weekend with exciting games in the matchday 26 games.

The games are scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 13 to Monday, April 15.

Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium will welcome Karela United on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Premier League leaders, FC Samartex will host Berekum Chelsea at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex while Medeama SC will clash with Legon Cities at Akoon Park.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will clash with Real Tamale United while Heart of Lions will travel to play Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Elsewhere, Nations FC will tackle Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese while Nsoatreman FC will welcome Great Olympics to the Nana Kronmansah Park.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC will host struggling Asante Kotoko. Kick-off for the Sunday games are all scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game of the weekend, Accra Lions will host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

Hearts of Oak v Karela United

FC Samartex v Berekum Chelsea

Medeama SC v Legon Cities

Bechem United v Real Tamale United

Aduana FC v Heart of Lions

Nations FC v Bofoakwa Tano

Nsoatreman FC v Great Olympics

Dreams FC v Asante Kotoko

Accra Lions v Bibiani Gold Stars