Kurt Okraku has announced an increase in the prize money for the champions for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ghana Football Association President made this announcement at the launch of the new league campaign, held at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Medeama Sporting Club are the reigning champions and were awarded GH¢300,000 last season for emerging Champions of the competition, a development which sparked criticism from the football community.

With this latest announcement, the winner of the 2023/24 league season will receive GH¢500,000 as the prize money for topping the table, together with a trophy and 40 medals.

The second-placed team will be awarded GH¢200,000, and the third-placed team will receive GH¢100,000.

Mr Okraku also added that this season’s campaign will see the clubs that finish from 4th to 10th will also be awarded some cash at the end of the campaign.

The GFA President elaborated on this decision, stating, “To increase the competitiveness of the league, the Ghana Football Association will reward from the first to the 10th place in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League.”

According to him, this is to increase the competitiveness of the league in the upcoming campaign.

Hearts of Oak received a cash prize of GH¢250,000 for winning the league in the 2020/21 season.

In the subsequent season, Kumasi Asante Kotoko were awarded the same amount of prize money for placing first.

A slight increase was seen last season when Medeama SC emerged as champions of the competition and were awarded GH¢300,000 for their efforts.

The highly anticipated league is set to commence on September 15, promising intense matches and spirited competition as clubs vie for both victory and recognition.