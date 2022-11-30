Technical advisor for the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, says the team will need a bit of luck ahead of their final group game against Uruguay.

Ghana and Uruguay face off in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday, December 2, 2022.

The two sides are chasing for qualification to the Round of 16 with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round.

For the Uruguayans, they must beat Ghana to progress to the next round.

The game will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final incident which saw Luis Suarez save his side with the handball incident and Ghana eventually eliminated during the penalty shootouts.

After 12 years the two sides meet again at the World Cup tournament in search of qualification to the next round.

“One thing I’m confident of is the work Otto and the technical staff have put in. This team will be very well prepared and the players will give everything,” Chris Hughton told the Mail.

“We will have to play well and we’ll need a bit of luck. But we’ve seen in past tournaments that anything is possible for a country like ours,” he added.

Black Stars are currently second in Group H while Uruguay lie bottom with only one point.

Kick off is at 15;00GMT.