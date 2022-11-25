Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has declared war ahead of Black Stars’ remaining two games at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Portugal at the 974 Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Otto Addo made it clear that he was not happy Portugal was awarded a penalty kick.

According to him, it was a wrong decision by the centre referee to award the penalty to the 2016 European Champions.

The 47-year-old stressed that the Black Stars must now prepare and fight to win the next two group games against South Korea and Uruguay.

READ ALSO

“The game plan was okay but the referee gave a penalty which is not a penalty. Everyone saw Salisu. It’s a mess,” he said.

“We had our chances even at the last minute. I can’t be proud because it’s zero points. We have to win our next two games,” Coach Otto Addo said.

Ghana will take on South Korea on Monday at the Education Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 13:00GMT.