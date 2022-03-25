Ghana midfielder, Edmund Addo, has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff games against Nigeria due to injury.

The Moldova based midfielder had been training with the team having reported to camp on Monday to prepare for the two crucial matches.

However, scans have revealed that the promising midfielder cannot take part in the two matches following a thigh injury.

“Edmund complained of pain in the right thigh so we decided to take a scan to know the real situation,” Team Doctor Adam Baba told ghanafa.org.

READ ALSO

“Unfortunately the scan results revealed that he has a tear in the right thigh and would need two to three weeks to recover so I informed the Coach about it and the decision was that we should allow him to travel to Moldova for treatment,” he added.

Ghana is billed to host Nigeria in the first leg tie of the final qualification round at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday evening with kick-off at 19:30GMT.

The second leg is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The winner of the two legs will progress to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Edmund Addo is expected to travel to Moldova on Thursday for treatment.