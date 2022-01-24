The matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League of the 2021/22 season has ended at the various stadia.

Asante Kotoko continued their impressive form against Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors pipped the Yellow and Mauve by a lone goal.

Hearts of Oak suffered a painful defeat against Karela United at the CAM Park on Saturday.

Accra Great Olympics halted the winning streak of King Faisal with a 2-1 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park, Techiman Eleven Wonders stunned RTU by 1-0.

Bibiani Gold Stars at the Dun’s Park piled more misery on Legon Cities with a 2-1 win.

Dreams FC will host Aduana Stars at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Monday.

Asante Kotoko sit top of the league log with 30 points with an outstanding game with Aduana Stars and Bechem United occupying the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

WAFA, Legon Cities and Elina Sharks sit in the relegation zone.

Full results below:

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Medeama SC

Bechem United 0-0 WAFA

Gold Stars 2-1 Legon Cities FC

Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 RTU

Elmina Sharks 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

Accra Great Olympics 2-1 King Faisal

Karela United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Dreams FC v Aduana Stars [Monday]

League table below: