Veteran musician, Rex Omar, says he is disappointed that singer King Promise and rapper Eno Barony did not win awards at the just-ended 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He said judging from the two artistes’ exploits in the year under review, he saw no reason why anyone should have won the catergory they were nominated.

King Promise had three nominations on the night; Highlife Artist of the Year, Afrobeats song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year – while Eno Barony was nominated for the Hip-Pop Song of the Year and Best Rapper of the Year.

“I am very disappointed that King Promise did no win his nominations on Saturday because the young man is doing very very well. Even his vocals and performance on the night was a testament to how good he is,” he stated.

He was speaking on Daybreak Hitz Monday: “Eno to me right now she is on top of her game when it comes to rap.”

The Abiba hitmaker said not winning should not discourage King Promise but rather encourage him to show the world more of his talent and at the right time, he will be recognised.

“Let this urge you on because one award will not determine you, keep on doing you and I think that you have it,” he said.