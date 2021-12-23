The Asamakese Circuit Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to three months imprisonment for stealing cocoa pods at Akyem-Awaham.

The convict, who is to serve his jail term in hard labour, first stole from Charles Domina, the chief complainant.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Richard L. Adukpo, told the court that the complainants are farmers while the convict, Samuel Koomson was unemployed and lived at Osenase in the Eastern Region.

The prosecutor said on December 10, one of the complainants, whose farm was located at Awaham New Road, saw the convict breaking several cocoa pods on his farm.

He said the complainant confronted and questioned the convict over the cocoa but he claimed he harvested it from his father’s farm.

Inspector Adukpo explained that the complainant later detected that the cocoa was stolen from his farm and that of others.

The case was reported to the police who led the convict and complainant to the cocoa farm for further investigation.

The police identified the complainant’s cocoa was stolen. During further investigations, the prosecutor said, the convict admitted stealing the cocoa pods.