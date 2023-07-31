The 2022 Auditor General report has revealed that two account officers of the Greater Accra Regional Department of Urban Roads embezzled GH¢1.9 million between January 2020 and March 2022.

They are a former Greater Accra Regional Accountant and an account staff of the department.

While the Regional Accountant alone embezzled about GH¢1.6 million from fraudulent withdrawals, both of them on separate occasions collected a total revenue of GH¢333,851 but failed to account for the revenue.

It was uncovered in the Auditor General’s report on public accounts of ministries, departments and agencies.

“We noted that the accountant, and an accounts staff, collected total revenue of GH¢333,851.00 for the period January 2020 to March 2022 but failed to account for the revenue.

“Our review showed that between January 2020 and March 2022, the department approved a total amount of GH¢214,730.00 for various activities but the Regional Accountant altered the amounts in figures and words on the various cheques and withdrew a total amount of GH¢1,799,509.38 resulting in a fraudulent withdrawal of GH¢1,584,779.38,” the report stated.

The Auditor General, therefore, recommended that the Ag. Regional Director of the department should recover the amount of GH¢333,851.00 from the two staff without delay.

“We also recommended that the Ag. Regional Director recovers the amount of GH¢1,534,779.38,” it added.

ALSO READ: