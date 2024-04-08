The Accra Circuit Court has convicted a mason and electrician for posing as Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) workers and extorting money from customers of ECG.

The court imposed a fine of GH¢1,200 each on Nana Adu G­yamfi, 33, and Derrick Ntow Ad­umah, 22, and in default serve six months in prison.

The two pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, intentionally or knowingly interfering with suppliers’ distri­bution, defrauding by false pre­tences and stealing ECG meter.

Appearing before Samuel Bright Acquah, Paul Asibi A­barigah, Director of Prosecution, ECG, told the court that Gyamfi and Adumah devised a scheme and collected between GH¢20 and GH¢50 from ECG customers whom they claimed had engaged in illegal connections.

He further said the com­plainant, Gabriel Akinade, was the District Technical Officer of ECG, Dansoman, and the con­victs were residents of Danso­man, Accra.

MrAbarigah told the court that Gyamfi and Adumah went to Zone Six, a suburb of Danso­man, and introduced themselves to Margaret Donkor and some customers in Dansoman and its environs that they (accused) were workers of ECG on meter moni­toring operation.

The court heard that the con­victs disconnected and removed installed ECG meter number P35765641 from a house over illegal connection.

Mr. Abarigah said Gyamfi and Adumahalso demanded monies ranging between GH¢20 and GH¢50 from the customers.

The prosecutor said the con­victs were arrested and taken to the Dansoman ECG office.

Mr Abarigahalso said the case was then reported to the ECG Investigations Unit, and during the investigations, two reflective jackets, a flat board with ECG printed logo, screwdrivers, voltmeter and ECG meters with serial numbers P35774560 and P35765641 were found on the convicts.

The prosecutor told the court that the convicts admitted the of­fence in their caution statements, but Gyamfi told investigators that it was Adumah who intro­duced him into the “business”.

