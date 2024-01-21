The Kaneshie District Court has granted a GH₵50,000.00 bail with two sureties, each, to two employees of Metro Mass Transit Limited for allegedly stealing wires and parts of some buses.

Emmanuel Ageny and Augustine Adu denied conspiring to steal the automotive wires and parts of the buses valued at GH₵250,000.

However, the Court presided over by Nana Abena Aso Owusu-Omenyo asked that one of Adu’s sureties be justified with a landed property.

This followed the prosecution’s plea to the court to ensure Adu returned to face justice as he went into hiding upon hearing of the arrest of Ageny and it took the police a lot of effort to get him.

The court again ordered him to report to the Police fortnightly on Mondays until the final determination of the case.

They will make their next appearance on March 11, 2024.

Their counsel when praying for bail said his clients had pleaded not guilty to the crimes and they had persons to stand as sureties. He said they could not interfere with investigations and had fixed places of abode.

Police Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana told the Court that Mr Mark Ayamga, the complainant, was a security supervisor of Metro Transit Head Office in Kaneshie.

Ageny, he said, was a porter and resident at Ablekumah while Adu was a mechanical engineer of the institution.

Chief Inspector Achana said Ageny and Adu, the accused persons, were all employees of Metro Mass Transit Head Office, Kaneshie and that on January 05, 2024, the Metro Mass security had information that an unknown person/persons had cut some of the automotive wires fixed in the buses, kept them in two big sacks and placed them in one of the unserviceable buses in the yard.

The prosecution said upon that information the authorities tasked the security men to ensure effective monitoring to get the culprit/culprits arrested.

Three days later, the complainant saw Ageny carrying one of the sacks to the main entrance in the yard and he was arrested and handed over to the police together with the exhibit, the court heard.

During the investigations, Ageny told the police that he was instructed by Adu to carry one of the sacks from the bus to the main entrance in the yard.

That led to the arrest of Adu at his hideout around Tema Community 10.