The Akyem Ofoase District Police Command has initiated a search for two individuals accused of attacking a fishmonger with a cutlass.

The incident reportedly occurred after the victim requested repayment of GH¢6, borrowed from her months earlier for a fish, in the Ayeboafo farming community within the Akyemansah District of the Eastern Region.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kwasi Azor indicates that, the victim, Mary Obosu, 49 was attacked when the young men went into her room Wednesday night, March 20, at Ayeboafo.

Speaking to her daughter, Okyere Grace, she explained that, she and her mother went to collect GH¢6 from the young men which led to a heated argument but was later settled by the community members.

According to her, the two young men attacked her and her mother when they were asleep at night and allegedly attacked her mother with a cutlass and a broken bottle.

Grace Okyere said she recognised one of the suspects who lives in the same town.

