A total of 180 expected graduands from the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, have petitioned the management of the University, over the alleged non-inclusion of their names in the final list of graduands.

In a joint petition signed by the aggrieved students, they argued that per the regulations of the University of Ghana, all 180 of them have satisfied the requirements for graduation, and thus they do not understand why their names have not been included in the final graduation list published by the university.

“This petition is to notify management of the University of Ghana that a good number of completing students who are expected to take part in the January 2022 Congregation ceremony have been excluded from the published list of graduates for the 2021/2022 academic year.

“We the affected completing students have satisfied all the necessary academic and financial obligations required, as stipulated by the Academic Regulations of the University,” the petition said.

According to the concerned students, upon realizing their missing names, they contacted the heads of their respective heads, all to no avail. This they say, has thrown them into a lot of anxiety, as they have become unsure of their fate.

“The situation has placed us in an uncomfortable situation since all means by contacting our college heads with our grievances have been exhausted and has not yielded any results (our names to be on the graduation list). A good number of us are extremely frustrated and traumatized by this anomaly since the date for graduation is almost due.

Inclusively, the date for the payment of the GHS250 cedis graduation fee is tomorrow (6th January, 2022), and we do not know what to do at this instance”, the petitioners lamented.

The aggrieved students have therefore called on the authorities of the University to promptly address their concerns. In this regard, they want the “Academic Directorate to include all completing students who have fulfilled all the academic and financial obligations required to graduate by the university regulations as part of the published list of completing students to graduate next week (i.e. the January 2022 graduation).

Secondly, the students, led by Kundi Shadrach Baa-Naa, Amtu S.W. Akumfi-Ameyaw and Godsway Obro-Boateng also want the relevant university authorities to “extend the deadline for ongoing graduation for payment and registration to pave way for affected completing students whose names have been excluded from the graduation list to make payment for the graduation ceremony”.

Lastly, all 180 affected students are pleading with the management of the University of Ghana to “rectify all anomaly concerning non appearing grades for the University of Ghana Required Courses (UGRC), to enable completing students faced with this problem to graduate”.

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana has scheduled the January 2022 Congregation Ceremonies to be held from Tuesday, 11th January to Saturday, 15th January, 2022.