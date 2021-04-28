Pep Guardiola has named Ghanaian teenager, Kwaku Oduroh in Manchester City Champions League squad for their first-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Oduroh, who is the captain of City’s under-18 side, was promoted to the first team after a string of impressive performances for the youth side.

The 18-year-old defender has played 20 times for the U-18s this season and has created three goals.

READ ALSO

His teammate from the youth side, Alpha Dionkou, was also called up to the side.

The pair join the likes of Phil Foden and Eric Garcia who were named on City’s ‘B List’ squad, which consists of players born on or after January 1, 1999.

They are eligible to be included in the list if they have been eligible to play for the club for two years since their 15th birthday.

Oduroh is a versatile player who can play both at the right-back and left-back.