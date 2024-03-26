Teachers in public schools are set to receive the laptops promised by the government in 2021 by the end of June 2024.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, made this known on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, on Tuesday.

“By the end of June, I can assure you that the teachers will receive their laptops as promised. They have already met with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and are working on how to receive their laptops,” he noted.

His comments come after the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) raised concerns about the viability of the Ghana Smart School Project, which was launched on Monday, March 25, 2024.

According to GNAT, since 2021 when the government rolled out a similar initiative for teachers known as the “1 Teacher 1 Laptop” project, over 100,000 teachers from public schools have yet to receive theirs.

But Dr. Adutwum, a teacher himself, assured that his Ministry has the interest of teachers at heart and will never disappoint them.

He stated unequivocally that, the teachers will get their laptops by the end of June.

Speaking on the Ghana Smart School Project, Dr. Adutwum highlighted its importance as a component of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning across public second-cycle schools.

He mentioned that these tablets, preloaded with essential textbooks and past questions, will serve as invaluable educational tools, enhancing students’ access to resources vital for their academic pursuits.

